Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antarctica has a huge, completely hidden mountain range. New data reveals its birth over 500 million years ago

By Jacqueline Halpin, Associate Professor of Geology, University of Tasmania
Nathan R. Daczko, Professor of Earth Science, Macquarie University
Have you ever imagined what Antarctica looks like beneath its thick blanket of ice? Hidden below are rugged mountains, valleys, hills and plains.

Some peaks, like the towering Transantarctic Mountains, rise above the ice. But others, like the mysterious and ancient Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains in the middle of East Antarctica, are completely buried.

The Gamburtsev Mountains are similar in scale and shape to the European Alps. But we can’t see them because the high alpine peaks and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ S. Shakthidharan’s ambitious play The Wrong Gods is a profound critique of progress and modernity
~ Liberal Party reclaims Goldstein – how Tim Wilson turned back the Teal tidal wave
~ Syria: New Government Restricts Aid Operations
~ Burkina Faso: Army Directs Ethnic Massacres
~ US: Major Companies Violate Gig Workers’ Rights
~ Holy See: Review Vatican-China Agreement
~ As Donald Trump cuts funding to Antarctica, will the US be forced off the icy continent?
~ Comet, rocket, space junk or meteor? Here’s how to tell your fireballs apart
~ Pamela Rabe shines in this hypnotic revival of Samuel Beckett’s classic play Happy Days
~ What makes a cult leader tick? The Bearcat digs into the origins of the Family, Australia’s ‘cult of cults’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter