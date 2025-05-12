Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liberal Party reclaims Goldstein – how Tim Wilson turned back the Teal tidal wave

By Phoebe Hayman, PhD Candidate and Casual Academic in Politics, La Trobe University
Amy Nethery, Associate professor of politics and policy, Deakin University
The Liberal Party has reclaimed a seat lost to the Teals in 2022. Tim Wilson did it by adapting some of the campaign strategies used by the independents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
