Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Army Directs Ethnic Massacres

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The village of Mahouna in western Burkina Faso, March 18, 2022. © 2022 Mapillary (Nairobi) – The Burkina Faso army led and participated in the massacre of more than 130, possibly many more, ethnic Fulani civilians by pro-government militias in the western Boucle du Mouhoun region in March 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Mass killings of civilians by government security forces, militias, and Islamist armed groups amount to war crimes and other possible atrocity crimes.The massacre around the town of Solenzo, which Human Rights Watch previously reported…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
