Human Rights Observatory

US: Major Companies Violate Gig Workers’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2025 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – Major digital labor platforms, also known as gig companies, operating in the United States misclassify gig workers as independent contractors, denying them labor rights, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.The 155-page report, “‘The Gig Trap’: Algorithmic, Wage and Labor Exploitation in Platform Work in the US” focuses on seven major companies operating in the US: Amazon Flex, DoorDash, Favor, Instacart, Lyft, Shipt, and Uber. These companies claim to offer gig workers “flexibility”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
