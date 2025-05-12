Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Holy See: Review Vatican-China Agreement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The new Pope Leo XIV on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. © 2025 Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo (London, May 12, 2025) – The new Pope, Leo XIV, should direct an urgent review of the Vatican’s 2018 agreement with the Chinese government that allows Beijing to appoint bishops for government-approved houses of worship, Human Rights Watch said today. He should also press the government to end the persecution of underground churches, clergy, and worshipers.The Chinese government has continued to install Chinese Communist Party-compliant…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
