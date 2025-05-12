Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria’s planning reforms could help solve the housing crisis. But they are under threat

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Housing and Economic Security, Grattan Institute
Joey Moloney, Deputy Program Director, Housing and Economic Security, Grattan Institute
Matthew Bowes, Associate, Housing and Economic Security, Grattan Institute
Councils have made it hard to build more townhouses and apartments in the suburbs. That’s why these planning reforms are needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ S. Shakthidharan’s ambitious play The Wrong Gods is a profound critique of progress and modernity
~ Liberal Party reclaims Goldstein – how Tim Wilson turned back the Teal tidal wave
~ Syria: New Government Restricts Aid Operations
~ Burkina Faso: Army Directs Ethnic Massacres
~ US: Major Companies Violate Gig Workers’ Rights
~ Holy See: Review Vatican-China Agreement
~ As Donald Trump cuts funding to Antarctica, will the US be forced off the icy continent?
~ Comet, rocket, space junk or meteor? Here’s how to tell your fireballs apart
~ Pamela Rabe shines in this hypnotic revival of Samuel Beckett’s classic play Happy Days
~ What makes a cult leader tick? The Bearcat digs into the origins of the Family, Australia’s ‘cult of cults’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter