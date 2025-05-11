Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why doesn’t Australia make more medicines? Wouldn’t that fix drug shortages?

By Peter Coomber, PhD Candidate, Pharmaceutical Supply Chains, The University of Queensland
Lisa Nissen, HERA Program Director - Health Workforce Optimisation Centre for the Business & Economics of Health, The University of Queensland
Boosting Australia’s ability to make pharmaceuticals sounds like a great way to ease medicine shortages. But there are simpler, cheaper options we could try first.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farmers fear dingoes are eating their livestock – but predator poo tells an unexpected story
~ A glimpse of something better
~ Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz’s injury highlights concerns about concussions in ice hockey
~ Meteorites and marsquakes hint at an underground ocean of liquid water on the Red Planet
~ Pope Leo XIV’s recent predecessors at the Vatican defended migrants. Will he do the same?
~ Bridges or bargains? Examining India and China’s infrastructure expansion in South Asia
~ Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz’s injury highlights concerns about concussion in ice hockey
~ Population explosions and declines are related to how stable the economy and environment are
~ New recommendations for regulating neurotechnology in Canada include protecting Indigenous rights
~ Philosopher Hannah Arendt provokes us to rethink what education is for in the era of AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter