Why doesn’t Australia make more medicines? Wouldn’t that fix drug shortages?
By Peter Coomber, PhD Candidate, Pharmaceutical Supply Chains, The University of Queensland
Lisa Nissen, HERA Program Director - Health Workforce Optimisation Centre for the Business & Economics of Health, The University of Queensland
Boosting Australia’s ability to make pharmaceuticals sounds like a great way to ease medicine shortages. But there are simpler, cheaper options we could try first.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 11, 2025