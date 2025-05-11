Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A glimpse of something better

By Misha Ketchell, Editor-in-chief, The Conversation
Did you notice it? After a period of global instability and division, it feels like Australian democracy has just shown us a glimpse of what’s possible. It was an orderly, if at times uninspired, election campaign. Last week, it ended with a thoughtful and gracious concession speech. There is also cause for hope in the measured tone of a PM who seems determined to act with respect and humility in the face of a thumping win.

What matters now is how effectively politicians from all parties can work together to build an inclusive community and make our lives better. And for that to happen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farmers fear dingoes are eating their livestock – but predator poo tells an unexpected story
~ Why doesn’t Australia make more medicines? Wouldn’t that fix drug shortages?
~ Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz’s injury highlights concerns about concussions in ice hockey
~ Meteorites and marsquakes hint at an underground ocean of liquid water on the Red Planet
~ Pope Leo XIV’s recent predecessors at the Vatican defended migrants. Will he do the same?
~ Bridges or bargains? Examining India and China’s infrastructure expansion in South Asia
~ Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz’s injury highlights concerns about concussion in ice hockey
~ Population explosions and declines are related to how stable the economy and environment are
~ New recommendations for regulating neurotechnology in Canada include protecting Indigenous rights
~ Philosopher Hannah Arendt provokes us to rethink what education is for in the era of AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter