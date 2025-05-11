Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz’s injury highlights concerns about concussions in ice hockey

By Kewei Bian, Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
Carter Goan, PhD Candidate, School of Biomedical Engineering, Western University
Emilie Anne Potts, PhD Candidate, School of Biomedical Engineering, Western University
Haojie Mao, Associate Professor/Faculty of Engineering/School of Biomedical Engineering/Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
Sakib Ul Islam, PhD Candidate, Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
During Game 1 of the Maple Leafs’ ongoing playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was struck in the head by Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Although Stolarz remained in the game for several minutes following the hit, he eventually skated to the bench, vomited and exited the ice. He was later stretchered out of the arena and taken to a hospital. Stolarz rejoined…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
