Meteorites and marsquakes hint at an underground ocean of liquid water on the Red Planet
By Hrvoje Tkalčić, Professor, Head of Geophysics, Director of Warramunga Array, Australian National University
Weijia Sun, Professor of Geophysics, Key Laboratory of Earth and Planetary Physics, Institute of Geology and Geophysics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Evidence is mounting that a secret lies beneath the dusty red plains of Mars, one that could redefine our view of the Red Planet: a vast reservoir of liquid water, locked deep in the crust.
Mars is covered in traces of ancient bodies of water. But the puzzle of exactly where it all went when the planet turned cold and dry has long intrigued scientists.
Our new study may offer an answer. Using seismic data from NASA’s InSight mission, we uncovered evidence that the…
- Sunday, May 11, 2025