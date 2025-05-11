Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Pope Leo XIV liberal or conservative? Why these labels don’t work for popes

By Mark Yenson, King's University College, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Vice-President and Academic Dean (Interim), Western University
Because of the pope’s role to maintain the fullness of tradition and the unity of the Church, a pope cannot be conservative or liberal in a political sense.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
