Human Rights Observatory

Maple Leafs’ goalie Anthony Stolarz’s injury highlights concerns about concussion in ice hockey

By Kewei Bian, Postdoctoral Associate, Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
Carter Goan, PhD Candidate, School of Biomedical Engineering, Western University
Emilie Anne Potts, PhD Candidate, School of Biomedical Engineering, Western University
Haojie Mao, Associate Professor/Faculty of Engineering/School of Biomedical Engineering/Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
Sakib Ul Islam, PhD Candidate, Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
During Game 1 of the Maple Leafs’ ongoing playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was struck in the head by Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Although Stolarz remained in the game for several minutes following the hit, he eventually skated to the bench, vomited and exited the ice. He was later stretchered out of the arena and taken to a hospital. Stolarz rejoined…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
