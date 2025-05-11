Population explosions and declines are related to how stable the economy and environment are
By Ken G. Drouillard, Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research and Director of the School of the Environment, University of Windsor
Claudio N. Verani, Professor of Chemistry, Dean of the Faculty of Science, University of Windsor
Marcelo Arbex, Professor, Economics, University of Windsor
For 200 years, we’ve been warned of unchecked population growth and how it leads to environmental instability. On the other hand, today some countries face decreasing populations, alongside increasing proportions of elderly people, causing economic instability.
These two facets of population crises — explosions…
