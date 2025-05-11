Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Population explosions and declines are related to how stable the economy and environment are

By Ken G. Drouillard, Professor, Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research and Director of the School of the Environment, University of Windsor
Claudio N. Verani, Professor of Chemistry, Dean of the Faculty of Science, University of Windsor
Marcelo Arbex, Professor, Economics, University of Windsor
For 200 years, we’ve been warned of unchecked population growth and how it leads to environmental instability. On the other hand, today some countries face decreasing populations, alongside increasing proportions of elderly people, causing economic instability.

These two facets of population crises — explosions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
