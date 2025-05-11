Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New recommendations for regulating neurotechnology in Canada include protecting Indigenous rights

By Judy Illes, Professor of Neurology and Director of Neuroethics Canada; Vice Chair, Bioethics Council for Canada, University of British Columbia
Bartha Knoppers, Professor, Centre of Genomics and Policy, McGill University
Jennifer Chandler, Professor of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Ross Upshur, Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Vardit Ravitsky, Professor, Bioethics, Université de Montréal
With Canada’s federal election behind us, we can now focus on a renewed commitment to our values and to economic growth. Both entail a commitment to the health and well-being of Canadians.

Brain health in particular has taken on new meanings over the past years, and has garnered substantial recent attention from major international organizations such as UNESCO and the World Health Organization.

Once centred on finding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
