Human Rights Observatory

Philosopher Hannah Arendt provokes us to rethink what education is for in the era of AI

By Paul Tarc, Professor, Critical Policy, Equity and Leadership Studies, Western University
In the 1954 essay The Crisis in Education, German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt argued that crisis can act as an opportunity to revisit questions that have produced presumed and outdated answers.

Arendt was concerned with how the loss of tradition and authority in larger social and political spheres was reflected in the adoption of child-centred learning in public schooling in the United States.

She argued that, in education, educators must maintain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
