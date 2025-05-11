Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Serbian Patriarch calls for a ‘Greater Serbia’ with Putin’s blessing

By Sbunker
The Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Porfirije, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced politically charged and destabilizing rhetoric concerning the Western Balkans region during his visit to Moscow on April 23, 2025.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
