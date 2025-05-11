Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat extremes in southern Africa might continue even if net-zero emissions are achieved

By Liam Cassidy, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Andrew King, Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
Josephine Brown, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
Tilo Ziehn, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Cutting carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050 will reduce global warming, but climate modelling shows that some regions may still experience extreme heat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
