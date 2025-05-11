Heat extremes in southern Africa might continue even if net-zero emissions are achieved
By Liam Cassidy, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Andrew King, Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
Josephine Brown, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
Tilo Ziehn, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Cutting carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050 will reduce global warming, but climate modelling shows that some regions may still experience extreme heat.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 11, 2025