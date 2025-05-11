Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: if Jacinta Nampijinpa Price became Liberal deputy it would be a wild ride

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The ambitious senator, who has recently defected from the Nationals to the Liberals, has been embraced by Angus Taylor to boost his support for leader.The Conversation


