Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Pope Leo XIV liberal or conservative? Why this label doesn’t work for popes

By Mark Yenson, King's University College, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Vice-President and Academic Dean (Interim), Western University
Because of the pope’s role to maintain the fullness of tradition and the unity of the Church, a pope cannot be conservative or liberal in a political sense.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Vietnam: End Persecution of Human Rights Activist
~ Mali Opposition Politicians Feared Forcibly Disappeared
~ Quantum computers could crack the security codes used by satellites
~ Insect trafficking poses a risk to wildlife and human health
~ How William Howard Taft’s approach to government efficiency differed from Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn tactics
~ Can Trump strip Harvard of its charitable status? Scholars of nonprofit law and accounting describe the obstacles in his way
~ I watched the Kremlin’s new Putin documentary (so you don’t have to) − here’s what it says about how the Russian leader views himself
~ Nitrous oxide recreational use is linked to brain damage and sudden death − but ‘laughing gas’ is still sold all over the US
~ I’m a business professor who asked dozens of former students how they define success. Here are their lessons for today’s grads
~ Science requires ethical oversight – without federal dollars, society’s health and safety are at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter