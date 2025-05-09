Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: End Persecution of Human Rights Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trinh Ba Phuong. © Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately release the prominent human rights activist Trinh Ba Phuong and drop all charges against him, Human Rights Watch said today.In April 2025, the authorities in Quang Nam province charged Trinh Ba Phuong under article 117 of the penal code with anti-state propaganda. He was already serving a 10-year prison sentence under article 117 for criticizing the Vietnamese government, when in November 2024 he created signs in prison saying, “Down with the Communist [Party of] Vietnam…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
