Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali Opposition Politicians Feared Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protesting the junta's decision to ban political parties at the Palais de la Culture in Bamako, Mali, April 29, 2025. © 2025 Private In Mali on Thursday, two political opposition leaders went missing, sparking fears they may have been forcibly disappeared.Abba Alhassane, 68, is the secretary general of the opposition party Convergence for the Development of Mali (Convergence pour le développement du Mali, or CODEM). His colleagues said that on May 8, 2025, masked gunmen claiming to be gendarmes arrested him at his home in the capital, Bamako, and took…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Quantum computers could crack the security codes used by satellites
~ Insect trafficking poses a risk to wildlife and human health
~ How William Howard Taft’s approach to government efficiency differed from Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn tactics
~ Can Trump strip Harvard of its charitable status? Scholars of nonprofit law and accounting describe the obstacles in his way
~ I watched the Kremlin’s new Putin documentary (so you don’t have to) − here’s what it says about how the Russian leader views himself
~ Nitrous oxide recreational use is linked to brain damage and sudden death − but ‘laughing gas’ is still sold all over the US
~ I’m a business professor who asked dozens of former students how they define success. Here are their lessons for today’s grads
~ Science requires ethical oversight – without federal dollars, society’s health and safety are at risk
~ To fend off Reform, mainstream parties must address the tangible decline of British towns
~ The 2024 Sir Paul Curran award for academic journalism goes to Paul Whiteley
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter