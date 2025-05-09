Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insect trafficking poses a risk to wildlife and human health

By Elliot Doornbos, Senior Lecturer of Criminology, Nottingham Trent University
Angus Nurse, Professor of Law and Environmental Justice, Anglia Ruskin University
Four men were recently arrested and fined for attempting to smuggle more than 5,000 ants out of Kenya. Aiming to sell them as part of the exotic pet trade, these ants were being stored in individual test tubes and syringes with small amounts of cotton…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Quantum computers could crack the security codes used by satellites
~ How William Howard Taft’s approach to government efficiency differed from Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn tactics
~ Can Trump strip Harvard of its charitable status? Scholars of nonprofit law and accounting describe the obstacles in his way
~ I watched the Kremlin’s new Putin documentary (so you don’t have to) − here’s what it says about how the Russian leader views himself
~ Nitrous oxide recreational use is linked to brain damage and sudden death − but ‘laughing gas’ is still sold all over the US
~ I’m a business professor who asked dozens of former students how they define success. Here are their lessons for today’s grads
~ Science requires ethical oversight – without federal dollars, society’s health and safety are at risk
~ To fend off Reform, mainstream parties must address the tangible decline of British towns
~ The 2024 Sir Paul Curran award for academic journalism goes to Paul Whiteley
~ Gems supposedly buried with Buddha are to be sold at auction – it’s a symptom of Buddhism’s ongoing commercialisation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter