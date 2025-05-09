Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How William Howard Taft’s approach to government efficiency differed from Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn tactics

By Laura Ellyn Smith, Assistant Teaching Professor of History, Arizona State University
Musk’s slashing of government jobs, programs and departments isn’t the first effort by a president’s appointee to streamline government. William Howard Taft tried to do it − but very differently.The Conversation


