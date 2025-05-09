Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can Trump strip Harvard of its charitable status? Scholars of nonprofit law and accounting describe the obstacles in his way

By Philip Hackney, Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh
Brian Mittendorf, Professor of Accounting, The Ohio State University
President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status, and some media outlets have reported that the Internal Revenue Service is taking steps in that direction.

Harvard President Alan Garber says this would be “highly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
