Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To fend off Reform, mainstream parties must address the tangible decline of British towns

By Thiemo Fetzer, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Warwick
Reform UK’s surge in recent local elections is not an isolated incident but a culmination of long-term economic and social shifts that have reshaped British society. It is the latest chapter in a narrative that includes the 2016 Brexit referendum and reflects a broader disillusionment with mainstream politics.

To respond to their losses in these elections and the wider trend, Labour and the Conservatives must not treat the Reform vote as a transient protest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
