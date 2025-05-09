Tolerance.ca
Spit science: why saliva is a great way to detect disease

By Genecy Calado de Melo, Lecturer in Operative and Primary Care Dentistry, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Cathy E. Richards, Lecturer of Biomedical Sciences in Dentistry, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
A few drops of saliva can now reveal what used to require a scalpel, a syringe or a scan.

Scientists have developed ways to analyse spit for the tiniest traces of illness – from mouth cancer to diabetes, and even brain diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Unlike blood tests or biopsies, saliva is easy to collect, painless and inexpensive. During the COVID pandemic, some countries used…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
