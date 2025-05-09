Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Book of Records by Madeleine Thien: a sobering meditation on the human condition

By Manjeet Ridon, Associate Dean International, Faculty of Arts, Design & Humanities, De Montfort University
The Book of Records by Madeleine Thien intricately blends historical and speculative fiction to tackle contemporary global issues. It explores migration, the refugee crisis, identity politics and cultural conflict.

At the heart of the novel is Lina, a young girl who escapes her homeland with her ill father. She finds herself in a mysterious, shape-shifting place known only as “the Sea”. This ambiguous setting, likened to a temporary shelter or refugee camp, serves as a metaphor for statelessness, displacement and a loss of identity. The Sea’s geography is deliberately unclear – as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How William Howard Taft’s approach to government efficiency differed from Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn tactics
~ Can Trump strip Harvard of its charitable status? Scholars of nonprofit law and accounting describe the obstacles in his way
~ I watched the Kremlin’s new Putin documentary (so you don’t have to) − here’s what it says about how the Russian leader views himself
~ Nitrous oxide recreational use is linked to brain damage and sudden death − but ‘laughing gas’ is still sold all over the US
~ I’m a business professor who asked dozens of former students how they define success. Here are their lessons for today’s grads
~ Science requires ethical oversight – without federal dollars, society’s health and safety are at risk
~ To fend off Reform, mainstream parties must address the tangible decline of British towns
~ The 2024 Sir Paul Curran award for academic journalism goes to Paul Whiteley
~ Gems supposedly buried with Buddha are to be sold at auction – it’s a symptom of Buddhism’s ongoing commercialisation
~ Spit science: why saliva is a great way to detect disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter