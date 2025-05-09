Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinian literature: a rich literary heritage from a nation in exile

By Heather Laird, Senior Lecturer in the School of English and Digital Humanities, University College Cork
Palestinian literature is unique. It stands apart for its ability to capture a nation’s identity in exile – shaped not by borders, but by memory, resistance and longing.

The settings of modern Palestinian literature include Israel, the occupied territories, countries more broadly in the Middle East, and locations further afield. Four notable writers are particularly worth exploring: Emile Habibi, Ghassan Kanafani (now both dead) and more recent authors, Isabella Hammad and Anwar Hamed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How William Howard Taft’s approach to government efficiency differed from Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn tactics
~ Can Trump strip Harvard of its charitable status? Scholars of nonprofit law and accounting describe the obstacles in his way
~ I watched the Kremlin’s new Putin documentary (so you don’t have to) − here’s what it says about how the Russian leader views himself
~ Nitrous oxide recreational use is linked to brain damage and sudden death − but ‘laughing gas’ is still sold all over the US
~ I’m a business professor who asked dozens of former students how they define success. Here are their lessons for today’s grads
~ Science requires ethical oversight – without federal dollars, society’s health and safety are at risk
~ To fend off Reform, mainstream parties must address the tangible decline of British towns
~ The 2024 Sir Paul Curran award for academic journalism goes to Paul Whiteley
~ Gems supposedly buried with Buddha are to be sold at auction – it’s a symptom of Buddhism’s ongoing commercialisation
~ Spit science: why saliva is a great way to detect disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter