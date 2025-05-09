Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zia Yusuf: the British Muslim driving Reform’s transformation into an election winner

By Parveen Akhtar, Senior Lecturer: Politics, History and International Relations, Aston University
Yusuf has faced personal abuse and is the child of immigrants, but appears to see no contradiction in chairing an anti-immigration party.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The prospect of a US pope was once viewed with suspicion – but Leo XIV could prove an important counter to Trump
~ Fancy letting off steam with a beer before the sauna? Here’s why that might be a bad idea
~ Nasa’s planned budget cuts could set back space science, but show how to future-proof the agency
~ Why eating too much ginger, turmeric or cinnamon could interfere with your prescription medication
~ Germany’s new government wants to be a foreign policy power
~ Major brands don’t need to kowtow to Trump: they have the power to bring people together
~ Digital censorship and political repression: The blocking of the X account of Istanbul's jailed mayor
~ Labor likely to gain 5 senators, cementing the left’s Senate dominance
~ Is Kenya’s president safe in a crowd? Security expert scans VIP protection checklist
~ UK: Court Ruling Threatens Trans People
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter