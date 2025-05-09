Tolerance.ca
Fancy letting off steam with a beer before the sauna? Here’s why that might be a bad idea

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Saunas offer legitimate health benefits—from cardiovascular support to cognitive protection. But combining them with alcohol could undo all that good.The Conversation


