Human Rights Observatory

Major brands don’t need to kowtow to Trump: they have the power to bring people together

By Michael Beverland, Professor of Brand Management, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Giana M. Eckhardt, Professor of Marketing, King's College London
Whatever you think of his personality or politics, it’s impossible to deny the success of Donald Trump as a brand. Supporters and detractors across the world are transfixed by his second term as US president…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
