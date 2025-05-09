Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor likely to gain 5 senators, cementing the left’s Senate dominance

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
As the vote counting in the upper house continues, the government is polling strongly. It’s also managed at least 91 seats in the lower house.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Kenya’s president safe in a crowd? Security expert scans VIP protection checklist
~ UK: Court Ruling Threatens Trans People
~ Glyn Davis to quit as the prime minister’s top public servant
~ The artist as creator of all things: Julie Fragar wins the Archibald for a portrait among the stars
~ Sweden Should Stop Detaining and Deporting Sex Workers
~ US: Don’t Forcibly Transfer Migrants to Libya
~ Belarus: Political Retaliation against Businesses
~ The perils of pinkwashing: Why India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ is no victory for feminism
~ It’s almost winter. Why is Australia still so hot?
~ ‘Peace be with all of you’: how Pope Leo XIV embodies a living dialogue between tradition and modernity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter