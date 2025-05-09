Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s almost winter. Why is Australia still so hot?

By Andrew King, Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
Why is it so warm across southern Australia this autumn? Where’s the rain? ‘Blocking’ high pressure systems are to blame, but the real culprit is climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Glyn Davis to quit as the prime minister’s top public servant
~ The artist as creator of all things: Julie Fragar wins the Archibald for a portrait among the stars
~ Sweden Should Stop Detaining and Deporting Sex Workers
~ US: Don’t Forcibly Transfer Migrants to Libya
~ Belarus: Political Retaliation against Businesses
~ The perils of pinkwashing: Why India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ is no victory for feminism
~ ‘Peace be with all of you’: how Pope Leo XIV embodies a living dialogue between tradition and modernity
~ Google is rolling out its Gemini AI chatbot to kids under 13. It’s a risky move
~ What is grounding and could it improve my sleep? Here’s the science behind this TikTok trend
~ Feminist reformer Beatrice Faust was a sexual libertarian who did her homework, kept her cool and criticised ‘wimp feminism’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter