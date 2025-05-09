Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden Should Stop Detaining and Deporting Sex Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People demonstrate in support of sex workers, April 14, 2018.  © 2018 Alain Apaydin/Sipa via AP Images So far this year, police in Sweden have detained at least 13 women—including several foreign nationals, some who were subsequently deported—allegedly because they are sex workers, according to a news report. However, selling sex is not a crime in Sweden.The actual number of such cases may be higher, as they are difficult to track and the deportations can occur quickly. Though police referenced other possible immigration-related reasons for some deportations,…


© Human Rights Watch -
