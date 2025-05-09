Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Political Retaliation against Businesses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The headquarters of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2021.  © 2021 Sean Gallup/Getty Images (Berlin, May 9, 2025) – Belarusian authorities have retaliated against companies and their workers that supported peaceful anti-government protests or spoke out about human rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today. They also targeted exiled Belarusian entrepreneurs who denounced repression or participated in the Association of Belarusian Business Abroad.In June 2025, the International Labour Organization (ILO) will hold…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
