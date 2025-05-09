Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The perils of pinkwashing: Why India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ is no victory for feminism

By GV South Asia
Following “Operation Sindoor,” India's offensive against Pakistani terror posts, India’s media hailed gender equality through women-spokespersons, but beneath the celebration lies a troubling truth feminist and justice movements must confront.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
More
