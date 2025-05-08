Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Google is rolling out its Gemini AI chatbot to kids under 13. It’s a risky move

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
The rollout will leave parents playing a game of whack-a-mole with new technologies as they try to keep their children safe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
