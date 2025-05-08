Hidden connections of more than 100 migratory marine species revealed in interactive map
By Lily Bentley, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Autumn-Lynn Harrison, Research Ecologist, Migratory Bird Center, Smithsonian Institution
Daniel Dunn, A/Prof of Marine Conservation Science & Director of the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science (CBCS), The University of Queensland
From the enormous blue whale to the delicate monarch butterfly, animals of all shapes and sizes migrate across the globe. These migrations connect distant habitats, from the tropics to the poles. They are also crucial to both the health of species making these epic journeys, and the habitats where they live.
It is hard to visualise these epic, globe-spanning journeys and the habitats they…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 8, 2025