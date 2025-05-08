Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the word ‘incel’ got away from us

By Farid Zaid, Senior Lecturer, Psychology, Monash University
How a once-neutral term for romantic exclusion became a cultural shorthand for male rage, and what we lose when we ignore the quiet pain it fails to describe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
