Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social Media Companies Should Resist Turkish State Censorship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People check their phones at a market in central Istanbul, Türkiye, July 18, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti As of Thursday morning, internet users in Türkiye can no longer access the Turkish-language X account of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. This comes after a Turkish court arbitrarily ordered X to block the account, which has 9.7 million followers. Though X initially complied, the company later said they are challenging the order in court. Click to expand Image Screenshot showing Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's X page,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
