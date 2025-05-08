Tolerance.ca
Ontario Chief Coroner reports raise concerns that MAID policy and practice focus on access rather than protection

By Trudo Lemmens, Professor of Health Law and Policy, University of Toronto
Recent reports from the Chief Coroner for Ontario reveal that Canada’s MAiD law, policy and practice focuses on promoting access to death, rather than protection.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
