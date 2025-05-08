Ever wanted to ditch the 9-to-5 and teach snowsports? We followed people who did it for 10 years
By Marian Makkar, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Ann-Marie Kennedy, Ann-Marie Kennedy, Professor of Marketing, University of Canterbury, University of Canterbury
Samuelson Appau, Assistant Professor, Melbourne Business School
Many of the snowsports instructors we followed built fulfilling careers – albeit often for lower pay. But the move didn’t work out for everyone.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 8, 2025