Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some Reddit users just love to disagree, new AI-powered troll-spotting algorithm finds

By Marian-Andrei Rizoiu, Associate Professor in Behavioral Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Lanqin Yuan, PhD Candidate, Behavioural Data Science, University of Technology Sydney
Philipp Schneider, Doctoral Student, EPFL – École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne
A machine learning study of millions of online posts found five basic kinds of users – including ‘disagreers’ who mainly like to contradict others.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
