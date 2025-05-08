Tolerance.ca
Stepmums, alien mums, robot mums, vengeful mums: 7 films to watch this Mother’s Day

By Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer – Writing, Editing, and Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Kathleen Williams, Senior Lecturer in Media, University of Tasmania
Panizza Allmark, Professor of Visual & Cultural Studies, Edith Cowan University
Rebecca Beirne, Senior Lecturer in Film, Media and Cultural Studies, University of Newcastle
Ruari Elkington, Senior Lecturer in Creative Industries & Chief Investigator at QUT Digital Media Research Centre (DMRC), Queensland University of Technology
Susan Hopkins, Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy), University of the Sunshine Coast
With Mother’s Day around the corner, you may be wondering what gift you’ll give mum – or any of the mums in your life. This year, why not skip the fancy dinner and offer one of the most precious gifts there is: quality time, in front of the TV.

When I asked seven experts what movies they’d recommend for Mother’s Day, I wasn’t expecting I, Tonya or Alien: Romulus – but their responses have made me realise just how multifaceted the experience of motherhood is, and how weirdly and wonderfully it can be reflected onscreen.

So here’s what to watch if you want to laugh, cry,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
