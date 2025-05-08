Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba revokes conditional release of José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro

By Amnesty International
On 8 May, Amnesty International launched an urgent action demanding the immediate and unconditional release of opposition leaders and prisoners of conscience José Daniel Ferrer García and Félix Navarro, and all those unjustly imprisoned for merely exercising their human rights in Cuba. On 29 April, the Cuban authorities announced that they had revoked the conditional […] The post Cuba revokes conditional release of José Daniel Ferrer and Félix Navarro appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ David Attenborough’s Ocean reveals how bottom trawling is hurting sealife in horrifying detail
~ How Canada can turn tariff tensions into a global affordable housing alliance
~ Israeli plan to occupy all of Gaza could open the door for annexation of the West Bank
~ What does Netanyahu’s plan for ‘conquering’ Gaza mean for Israel, Palestine and their neighbours? Expert Q&A
~ Israel’s peace movement offers a ray of hope amid the pain of Gaza conflict
~ Donald Trump has reduced tariffs on British metals and cars, but how important is this trade deal? Experts react
~ Four records that embody the joy of the double album – from the Beatles to Outkast
~ Objective pain score? Here’s the problem with that
~ A beginner’s guide to vegan fashion (and how to spot ‘greenwashing’)
~ How Tove Jansson’s Moomins illustrations taught us to imagine, resist and belong
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter