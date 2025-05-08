Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

David Attenborough’s Ocean reveals how bottom trawling is hurting sealife in horrifying detail

By Callum Roberts, Professor of Marine Conservation, University of Exeter
Industrial fishing has caused immense damage to ocean life, but given the right protection, the sea has miraculous powers of recovery.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
