Human Rights Observatory

Israeli plan to occupy all of Gaza could open the door for annexation of the West Bank

By Leonie Fleischmann, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Israel’s security cabinet has announced a plan to “capture” the whole of the Gaza Strip. The prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on May 5 the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would remain in the territory indefinitely and take over the administration of humanitarian aid. What his government is referring to as its latest “intensive operation” is likely to result…The Conversation


