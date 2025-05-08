Tolerance.ca
What does Netanyahu’s plan for ‘conquering’ Gaza mean for Israel, Palestine and their neighbours? Expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has announced that the Israeli military will launch a new “intensified” offensive in Gaza. In a video posted on X, he said Israel’s security cabinet had approved a plan for “conquering” the Gaza Strip and establishing a “sustained presence” there.

This announcement was well-received by far-right ministers in the Netanyahu government. Finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has…The Conversation


