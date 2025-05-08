Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s peace movement offers a ray of hope amid the pain of Gaza conflict

By Yuval Katz, Lecturer in Communication and Media, Loughborough University
The first thing I do when going back to Israel for a visit is go for a run. After more than two years abroad, it is a good opportunity to refamiliarise myself with the home I left to pursue my academic career more than eight years ago.

I knew things would not feel the same. On October 7 2023, Hamas militants breached the fence surrounding the Gaza Strip, killing over 1,000 Israelis and taking more than 200 hostage. It was the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and a resounding blow against the founding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
