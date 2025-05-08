Donald Trump has reduced tariffs on British metals and cars, but how important is this trade deal? Experts react
By Maha Rafi Atal, Adam Smith Senior Lecturer in Political Economy, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow
Conor O'Kane, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Bournemouth University
David Collins, Professor of International Economic Law, City St George's, University of London
Sangeeta Khorana, Professor of International Trade Policy, Aston University
The US president called it a “very big deal”. The UK prime minister said it was “fantastic, historic” day. For sure, Keir Starmer and his team will have been delighted that the UK was first in line to negotiate adjustments to Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announced on “liberation day” just a few weeks ago. But what might the trade deal between the UK and US actually mean? We asked four economic experts to respond to the Oval Office announcement.
Wins for the UK are real, but limited
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 8, 2025